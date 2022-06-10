Macron assures that France will supply more heavy weapons to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Paris will deliver more heavy weapons to Kyiv, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Elysee Palace stated that Macron had emphasized in a telephonic conversation with Zelenskyy that "France stand with Kyiv in its fight against the invasion of Russian troops."

Also, the two leaders also discussed the military, financial, and humanitarian needs of Ukraine.

France has already sent CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine and taught Ukrainian soldiers how to use them.