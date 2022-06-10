Kremlin dismisses isolation of Russia as impossible

The isolation of Russia, even as far as technology goes, is impossible, despite such schemes by unfriendly countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, Tass informs.
Russia "is not pushing anything on anyone" in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and every decision is based on consensus and taking into account the interests of all members, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said, 1lurer.am informs.
The session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)...
The stabilization of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh is among the priorities of the Russian peacekeepers,...
Russian peacekeepers view the situation in the village of Parukh (Farukh) in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...
Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan held a private meeting today...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the regime to be introduced in the framework of unblocking...
The region of Nagorno Karabakh exists as such, and it’s not up to Azeris to delete it from history,...
In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction of a new settlement for the displaced families from Madatashen, Sghnakh, Moshkhmhat communities are underway.
The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.
The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...
Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing...
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...
On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment staff of a number of RA universities, the Presidential Office stated.
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the Armenia...
On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Prosecutor General of the Republic...
A playground is being built on Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh .
On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh Republic...
Today on May 27, a number of educational institutions across Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell.”
Armenia’s Food Safety Inspection Body has banned the imports of primates and rodents to the country...
The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.
On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...
The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...
