Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will end when its goals are achieved, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, Tass informs.

June 9, 2022, 17:00 Special operation to end when its goals are achieved — Kremlin

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russian President [Vladimir] Putin has outlined the tasks for this special military operation. The fulfillment of these tasks will mean the end of the special military operation," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

This is how he responded to a request to designate the date of the special military operation’s end.

At the same time, Peskov did not comment on the statement that the results of the special operation could not be achieved under the current Ukrainian regime.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, when announcing the start of the military special operation in Ukraine on February 24, set several goals. Among them were the denazification and demilitarization of the country.