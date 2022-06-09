Situation in Artsakh's Parukh a priority for Russian peacekeepers, Lavrov says

Russian peacekeepers view the situation in the village of Parukh (Farukh) in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) as a priority.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on Thursday, Panorama.am informs.

On March 24, the Azerbaijani troops entered the zone of responsibility of Russia’s peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, taking control of Parukh. Local residents were evacuated.

"As for the situation, the Russian military, and our Armenian friends are well aware of it, holds it as one of its priorities. There are already certain results on the ground in terms of de-escalating the situation," the top Russian diplomat said.

"And we do have an understanding that within the framework of focused work on delimitation that is already beginning, these issues will be considered and definitely resolved," he added.