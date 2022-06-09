Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction of a new settlement for the displaced families from Madatashen, Sghnakh, Moshkhmhat communities are underway.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vazgen Grigoryan, Chief Specialist of the Technical Control Division of the Capital Construction Department of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress" .

"A total of 149 private houses are planned to be built. The construction of 12 private houses has been completed. The construction of 10 is underway, which will be completed in the near future. Interior works of 60 private houses are underway. The process of furnishing private houses will begin soon," he said, noting that the houses will have 2,3,4 and 5 rooms.

Underground and surface infrastructure works are underway in the district," said V. Grigoryan, adding that about 100 private houses will be put into operation by the end of the year. The construction is carried out by "Kapavor" LLC.