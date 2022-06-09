Nagorno Karabakh under Azeri control means ethnic cleansing of Armenians – Ambassador Mkrtchyan

The region of Nagorno Karabakh exists as such, and it’s not up to Azeris to delete it from history, Armenia’s Ambassador to Albania Tigran Mkrtchyan said in an interview to the Albanian Public Radio and TV.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “It is sometimes used that it’s a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno Karabakh. This is what usually the Azeris are presenting because when we are talking about the conflict over a territory, that means that it’s a territorial conflict. But the reality is that it’s not a territorial conflict, it’s a conflict about the rights of the Armenians to live the way they like in a territory which has been theirs for centuries, for thousands of years. The situation right now is not of very, you know, I don’t have good things to tell about this conflict right now", he said.

The Ambassador said that after the war Azerbaijan has tried to capitalize on its victory which it gained by the support of Turkey. “But we believe that any conflict, especially this conflict, needs a fair just solution where there are not absolute winners and absolute losers, where there are not humiliators and humiliated ones”, he said.

“Azerbaijan has continuously violated the orders of the International Court of Justice, leaving no doubt that Nagorno Karabakh under Azeri control means Karabakh without Armenians, it means ethnic cleansing, it means in a way genocide”, Tigran Mkrtchyan said.