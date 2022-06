Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is in Armenia on a working visit, arrived at the Armenian Foreign Ministry in central Yerevan on Thursday morning.

June 9, 2022, 12:30 Armenian, Russian FMs hold private meeting in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan and his Russian counterpart held a tête-à-tête conversation, which was followed by the meeting with the participation of the delegations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said.