Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the victims, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

June 9, 2022, 11:08 Russian FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian FM was accompanied by his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Sergei Lavrov arrived in Armenia on a working visit on June 8.