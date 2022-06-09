Current path in Germany-Armenia mutual relationship already a notably positive one – Bundestag MP

Member of the German Bundestag Till Mansmann, who is also the President of the German-Armenian Forum, highlights the good relations between Armenia and Germany.
Member of the German Bundestag Till Mansmann, who is also the President of the German-Armenian Forum, highlights the good relations between Armenia and Germany.
Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the victims, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
Member of the German Bundestag Till Mansmann, who is also the President of the German-Armenian Forum,...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday on an official visit, news.am...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a detailed exchange of views with the Armenian leadership...
Member of the German Bundestag Till Mansmann says it is necessary to find a political solution to the...
The United States is committed to peace, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region, the U.S....
On the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik...
The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.
The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...
Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing...
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...
On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment staff of a number of RA universities, the Presidential Office stated.
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the Armenia...
On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Prosecutor General of the Republic...
A playground is being built on Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh .
On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh Republic...
Today on May 27, a number of educational institutions across Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell.”
Armenia’s Food Safety Inspection Body has banned the imports of primates and rodents to the country...
The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.
On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...
The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...
month
week
day