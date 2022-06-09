Member of the German Bundestag Till Mansmann, who is also the President of the German-Armenian Forum, highlights the good relations between Armenia and Germany.

June 9, 2022, 10:46 Current path in Germany-Armenia mutual relationship already a notably positive one – Bundestag MP

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview to In an interview to ARMENPRESS , the Bundestag MP said “Armenia is in a difficult situation as it suffers from multiple stress factors in the light of the current geopolitical developments”.

“Germany is supporting Armenia as it promotes common values”, the MP said.

When asked to comment on how he assesses the current state of the relations between Armenia and Germany, Till Mansmann said: “Germany’s cultural relations and education policy in Armenia aim to promote German as a foreign language at both school and university level. The German Academic Exchange Service and the Federal Office of Administration - Central Agency for Schools Abroad have their own German staff in Armenia. A Goethe-Zentrum opened in Yerevan in 2017, with the Language Training Centre based in the same building. There are many cooperation arrangements between German and Armenian higher education institutions. Additionally, we have the TUMO Centre in Berlin which aims to educate in the broad field of digitalization and software for foreigners and citizens completely free of charge. The political foundations Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e. V., Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom and Heinrich Böll Foundation, as well as the German Adult Education Association (DVV) and the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation, have offices in Yerevan staffed by local employees”.