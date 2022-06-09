Artsakhpress

Politics

Current path in Germany-Armenia mutual relationship already a notably positive one – Bundestag MP

Member of the German Bundestag Till Mansmann, who is also the President of the German-Armenian Forum, highlights the good relations between Armenia and Germany.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview to ARMENPRESS, the Bundestag MP said “Armenia is in a difficult situation as it suffers from multiple stress factors in the light of the current geopolitical developments”.
“Germany is supporting Armenia as it promotes common values”, the MP said.
When asked to comment on how he assesses the current state of the relations between Armenia and Germany, Till Mansmann said: “Germany’s cultural relations and education policy in Armenia aim to promote German as a foreign language at both school and university level. The German Academic Exchange Service and the Federal Office of Administration - Central Agency for Schools Abroad have their own German staff in Armenia. A Goethe-Zentrum opened in Yerevan in 2017, with the Language Training Centre based in the same building. There are many cooperation arrangements between German and Armenian higher education institutions. Additionally, we have the TUMO Centre in Berlin which aims to educate in the broad field of digitalization and software for foreigners and citizens completely free of charge. The political foundations Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e. V., Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom and Heinrich Böll Foundation, as well as the German Adult Education Association (DVV) and the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation, have offices in Yerevan staffed by local employees”.
Asked how he sees the role of the German-Armenian Forum in strengthening the relations between the two countries, Till Mansmann said “the current path in the mutual relationship is already a notably positive one”. “I plan to keep engaged with my commitment for the German-Armenia friendship”, he noted.

     

Russian FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the victims, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov arrives in Yerevan on official visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday on an official visit, news.am...

Russia MFA spokesperson announces agenda of FM Lavrov's meetings with Armenia leadership

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a detailed exchange of views with the Armenian leadership...

Bundestag MP sees need for finding political solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Member of the German Bundestag Till Mansmann says it is necessary to find a political solution to the...

Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan praises diplomatic efforts between Armenia, Azerbaijan towards lasting peace

The United States is committed to peace, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region, the U.S....

On the occasion of Republic Day, President of Artsakh paid tribute at Stepanakert Memorial and military pantheon

On the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing...

Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...

Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...

President Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment staff of a number of RA universities

On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment staff of a number of RA universities, the Presidential Office stated.

President of Artsakh receives AGBU delegation

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the Armenia...

President Harutyunyan met with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Davtyan

On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Prosecutor General of the Republic...

Playground is being built in Askeran

A playground is being built on Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh .

A strong national state is the guarantee and guarantor of the existence of the whole Armenian people. Artsakh President

On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh Republic...

Last Bell ceremony held in Stepankert High School N11

Today on May 27, a number of educational institutions across Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell.”

Armenia bans imports of primates, rodents to prevent spread of monkeypox

Armenia’s Food Safety Inspection Body has banned the imports of primates and rodents to the country...

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora
Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia
President Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment staff of a number of RA universities
Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia

Russia ready for UN-mediated meeting with Ukraine, but it is to be symbolic — Lavrov

Russia opposed to Turkey’s plan to launch operation in northern Syria

Talks between Russian, Turkish top diplomats kick off in Ankara

