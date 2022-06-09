Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia

Canada is imposing new sanctions against Russia, banning the export of 28 services such as accounting and advertising that are essential to Russia's oil, gas and chemical industries, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Canada's new measures target an industry that accounts for about 50% of Russia's federal budget revenues, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

Canada has already imposed sanctions on more than 1,070 Russian individuals and entities, and Joly said that Ottawa will "continue to relentlessly pursue accountability for Vladimir Putin’s senseless war."