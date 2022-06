On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the managment staff of a number of RA universities, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the sphere of higher education of the Artsakh Republic were discussed during the meeting. President Harutyunyan stressed that the success of all long-term programs for the development and strengthening of the Artsakh Republic is conditioned by the quality of education and science, and the goal of the Artsakh authorities is to have such an educational system in Artsakh that meets all modern requirements.



The guests expressed readiness to support the reform of the higher education sector.



State Minister Artak Beglaryan and Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Anahit Hakobyan attended the meeting.