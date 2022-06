Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday on an official visit, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The minister flew to the Armenian capital from Ankara, where he held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

On Thursday, Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and meet with Armenia's prime minister and president.

On Friday, the Russian FM will take part in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.