The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

June 8, 2022, 16:12 World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The June 2022 report predicts that the economies of Europe and Central Asia will shrink by about 3 percent in this year, given the ongoing war in Ukraine and its aftermath.

Also, report forecasts that economic growth in Armenia will be 3.5 percent in 2022 and 4.6 percent in 2023.

The package of the June 2022 Global Economic Prospects report is accessible here.