Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a detailed exchange of views with the Armenian leadership in Yerevan on the course of implementation of the agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2020. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated this at Wednesday’s weekly press briefing, news.am informs.

June 8, 2022, 15:25 Russia MFA spokesperson announces agenda of FM Lavrov's meetings with Armenia leadership

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: She noted that matters related to bilateral allied relations, the expansion of cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan within the EEU, CSTO and CIS shared integration unions, as well as the strengthening of coordination on international platforms will be discussed.

"Moscow emphasizes with satisfaction that taking into account the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia, which is being celebrated this year, the bilateral contacts stand out with high intensity. There is a dialogue every day along the lines of Russian institutions abroad. On June 10, Sergey Lavrov will attend in Yerevan the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers," Zakharova said.

She noted that after this meeting, the 2022-2024 plan of consultations on foreign policy, defense, and security of the CSTO member states in will be signed.