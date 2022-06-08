Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu began in Ankara on Wednesday, TASS reports.
Talks between Russian, Turkish top diplomats kick off in Ankara
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is expected that the talks will focus on grain exports from Ukraine, the prospects of resuming negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as well as Turkey’s plans to launch a new military operation in northern Syria.
The talks are held at the presidential palace and are closed to the press. A joint press conference is expected afterwards.