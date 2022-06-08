President Harutyunyan met with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Davtyan

On June 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Davtyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the cooperation and expansion of ties between the relevant structures of Armenia and Artsakh were discussed during the meeting, attended by Prosecutor General of the Artsakh Republic Gurgen Nersisyan.