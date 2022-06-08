Bundestag MP sees need for finding political solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Member of the German Bundestag Till Mansmann says it is necessary to find a political solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview to ARMENPRESS, the Bundestag MP said Germany supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in the negotiations over the NK conflict.

“As a member of the Minsk Group, Germany supports the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, taking into account also the military clashes which started between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020 and lasted until November. Germany believes that it is necessary to find a political solution to the conflict. Following the clashes Germany has provided a total of 2 million Euro humanitarian aid at the level of the International Committee of Red Cross”, the MP said.

Till Mansmann also commented on the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and Turkey aimed at the normalization of the relations, stating that the long-term goal must always be the peaceful coexistence. “No matter how hostile the relations between Armenia and Turkey are, we face a reality when both Armenia and Turkey become more interconnected in conditions of globalization. Armenia should remain open for development of peace and trade”, he said.