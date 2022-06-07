Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

Uruguayan movie director Federico Lemos’s film “We Are Our Mountains” about the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) conflict, has been screened in the National Auditorium of Sodre Dr. Adela Reta of Uruguay, Diario Armenia reports.
Uruguayan movie director Federico Lemos’s film “We Are Our Mountains” about the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) conflict, has been screened in the National Auditorium of Sodre Dr. Adela Reta of Uruguay, Diario Armenia reports.
The United States is committed to peace, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region, the U.S. President’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at the meeting with Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev.
On the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik...
Artsakh Republic State Minister Artak Beglaryan reacted to the recent statements of Azerbaijani President...
On May 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representative delegation...
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo arrived in Armenia on an official visit on May 26, the Yerevan City Hall...
On May 26 the delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan met with Catholicos...
The United States welcomes the first joint meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral Border Commissions,...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s online session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing...
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...
A playground is being built on Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh .
On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh Republic...
Today on May 27, a number of educational institutions across Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell.”
Armenia’s Food Safety Inspection Body has banned the imports of primates and rodents to the country...
Renovation of a specialized sambo-judo gym continues at 9 Mashtots Street, Stepanakert.
Today on May 27, a number of five-day schools of the Republic of Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell”....
Preservation and popularization of Artsakh's cultural values is one of the most important issues.
The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.
On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...
The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...
month
week
day