Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on reports on the alleged possible engagement of CSTO peacekeepers in the settlement of the situation in Donbas, Tass informs.

June 7, 2022, 16:00 Kremlin has no information on CSTO peacekeepers’ possible engagement in Donbas, Peskov says

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I cannot say anything, I do not have such information," Peskov answered the respective question.