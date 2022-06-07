Belarusian army begins peace-to-wartime transition drills

The Belarusian armed forces have begun a series of drills to practice peace to wartime transition, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The main thrust of the drills is to carry out a whole set of consecutive training sessions involving all categories of army personnel, miliary units and command centers, who are to practice concerted measures for peace to wartime transition," the Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The Defense Ministry explained that the measures were being taken in accordance with the Belarusian armed forces’ training plans for 2021-2022.

"The combat readiness training sessions are being held after another conscription campaign, when the draftees have already mastered the basic military skills," the Defense Ministry said.