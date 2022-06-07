Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank Monastery are replaced by the clergy of the Russian Diocese of Baku.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, told NEWS.am.

"I believe this information is completely in line with Azerbaijan's policy pursued today. They do everything to bring what they want to fruition and remove our clergymen from Dadivank. They saw that they could not achieve anything with the visits of the Udis, and [therefore] they resorted to this option.

Besides the fact that they will remove the Armenian clergy, they will also say that there is no need for Russian peacekeepers [in Artsakh] anymore. I am sure that the Russian Orthodox Church will not give way to that move," said Bishop Abrahamyan.

The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese added that intensive negotiations are underway to resume the entry of Armenian pilgrims to Dadivank.