Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank Monastery are replaced by the clergy of the Russian Diocese of Baku.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, told  NEWS.am.

"I believe this information is completely in line with Azerbaijan's policy pursued today. They do everything to bring what they want to fruition and remove our clergymen from Dadivank. They saw that they could not achieve anything with the visits of the Udis, and [therefore] they resorted to this option.

Besides the fact that they will remove the Armenian clergy, they will also say that there is no need for Russian peacekeepers [in Artsakh] anymore. I am sure that the Russian Orthodox Church will not give way to that move," said Bishop Abrahamyan.

The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese added that intensive negotiations are underway to resume the entry of Armenian pilgrims to Dadivank.


     

Politics

Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan praises diplomatic efforts between Armenia, Azerbaijan towards lasting peace

The United States is committed to peace, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region, the U.S. President’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at the meeting with Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev.

On the occasion of Republic Day, President of Artsakh paid tribute at Stepanakert Memorial and military pantheon

On the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik...

Artsakh State Minister to Aliyev: Delimitation and demarcation with Armenia cannot affect the status of Artsakh

Artsakh Republic State Minister Artak Beglaryan reacted to the recent statements of Azerbaijani President...

President Harutyunyan received the representative delegation led by Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo

On May 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representative delegation...

Paris Mayor arrives in Armenia on official visit

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo arrived in Armenia on an official visit on May 26, the Yerevan City Hall...

The delegation led by Artsakh NA Speaker met with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I

On May 26 the delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan met with Catholicos...

US Welcomes First Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Border Commissions: Blinken

The United States welcomes the first joint meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral Border Commissions,...

Economy

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s online session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing...

Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...

Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...

Society

Playground is being built in Askeran

A playground is being built on Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh .

A strong national state is the guarantee and guarantor of the existence of the whole Armenian people. Artsakh President

On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh Republic...

Last Bell ceremony held in Stepankert High School N11

Today on May 27, a number of educational institutions across Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell.”

Armenia bans imports of primates, rodents to prevent spread of monkeypox

Armenia’s Food Safety Inspection Body has banned the imports of primates and rodents to the country...

Renovation of a specialized sambo-judo gym continues in Stepanakert

Renovation of a specialized sambo-judo gym continues at 9 Mashtots Street, Stepanakert.

Artsakh celebrates Last Bell

Today on May 27, a number of five-day schools of the Republic of Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell”....

Preservation and popularization of our cultural values is the most important issue today

Preservation and popularization of Artsakh's cultural values is one of the most important issues.

Military

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Kremlin has no information on CSTO peacekeepers’ possible engagement in Donbas, Peskov says
Belarusian army begins peace-to-wartime transition drills
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Culture

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Exhibition organized in Stepanakert on the occasion of the International Museum Day

State Orchestra of National Instruments launched a series of lessons-concerts in Republic's schools

Sport

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Diaspora

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

International

Kremlin has no information on CSTO peacekeepers’ possible engagement in Donbas, Peskov says

Belarusian army begins peace-to-wartime transition drills

Japan to widen export sanctions against Russia — foreign ministry

China, Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea

