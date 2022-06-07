The United States is committed to peace, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region, the U.S. President’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at the meeting with Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev.

June 7, 2022, 13:08 Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan praises diplomatic efforts between Armenia, Azerbaijan towards lasting peace

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Mr. Sullivan conveyed the commitment of the United States to peace, security, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region. He praised the significant and historic diplomatic efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a lasting peace. Mr. Sullivan expressed support for talks hosted by President of the European Council Charles Michel. He conveyed the readiness of the U.S. to engage closely and support progress through a variety of means, including in our capacity as a Co-Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group”, the statement made by NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson says.