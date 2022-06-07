The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), chaired by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, will take place in Yerevan on Friday, with the participation of CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told TASS on Tuesday, Tass informs.

June 7, 2022, 14:00 Secretary General to speak about work related to CSTO crisis response mechanism

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Zainetdinov, the FMs are expected to discuss the state of international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states.

"The members of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be provided with information on the work done to improve the organization's crisis response mechanism in the current geopolitical realities of the Secretariat and the CSTO Joint Staff," he added.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is an international security organization whose member countries are currently Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.