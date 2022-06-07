Playground is being built in Askeran

A playground is being built on Nelson Stepanyan Street in Askeran, the Republic of Artsakh .

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Askeran Hayk Shamiryan informed “Artsakhpress”.

"The playground is being built within the framework of the cooperation between Askeran and the sister city Bouc-Bel-Air with the financial support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. The construction is supervised by the municipality. The playground will have mini-football and volleyball fields will be fenced, and benches will be installed to ensure the entertainment of the elderly," the mayor said.

According to him, these days the residents are actively engaged in agricultural work.

"Most of them work in the state system. Two large greenhouses have been built in the area of the Karkar with state funds," said H. Shamiryan.

The mayor added that 114 displaced families have settled in Askeran.