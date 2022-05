On the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial and Military Pantheon on May 28 to pay tribute, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Members of the Artsakh Security Council accompanied the President.