Artsakh Republic State Minister Artak Beglaryan reacted to the recent statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

May 28, 2022, 10:26 Artsakh State Minister to Aliyev: Delimitation and demarcation with Armenia cannot affect the status of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: In this regard, in particular, Beglaryan noted that the process and results of delimitation and demarcation with the Republic of Armenia cannot affect the current and future status of Artsakh.

“The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, again made a number of problematic statements, in response to which:

The process and results of delimitation and demarcation with the Republic of Armenia cannot affect the current and future status of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

- After all, the Karabakh conflict is not with the Republic of Armenia, but with the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

The Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict has not been resolved, and this is a fact that the whole world accepts, regardless of certain differences in interests and formulations.

- And if Azerbaijan wants to turn the page of the conflict and clarify the status of Artsakh, then it can carry out the process of delimitation and demarcation also with the Republic of Artsakh, at the same time returning our occupied territories and recognizing our independence.

The main principle of conflict settlement is the full realization and recognition of the right of peoples to self-determination.

- However, only after passing through this test, the international community will prove that contrary to Aliyev's statements, nevertheless, there is international law, where the right of peoples to self-determination has its fundamental place.

Another important principle of international law is the non-use of force / threat of use of force, which was also grossly violated and ignored by Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Aliyev today again threatened with new precedents for the use of force, which is a clear signal for the international community to take preventive and sanctions measures.

Encouraging and ignoring deviant behavior gradually leads to international disasters, becoming international practice and part of customary law - an example of legal custom,” as news.am informs, Artak Beglaryan wrote in his Telegram channel.