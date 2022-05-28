A strong national state is the guarantee and guarantor of the existence of the whole Armenian people. Artsakh President

On the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory message.

"Dear compatriots,



Today, on the occasion of the Day of the First Republic of Armenia, I would like to convey words of congratulations and best wishes to the whole Armenian people, all our sisters and brothers in Mother Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.



At different stages of our centuries-old history, we have had to face the same challenges, to encounter the same trials, to go through the same difficulties. And, despite the heavy blows of fate, we have always been able to find strength in ourselves to continue living, silently healing incurable wounds, rebuilding our ruined home and hearth again and again, developing our homeland and country.



This is evidenced by the heroic battles of Sardarapat, Bash Aparan and Gharakilisa and as a result, the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia, which at that time seemed an unrealistic dream for the Armenian people who had survived the Genocide.



The 44-day Artsakh war has once again put us in front of hardest tasks. We faced the imperative to defend our basic rights over and over, which were again grossly violated by Azerbaijan, to unite on that path, to combine everyone's efforts and potential, to solve national problems by common efforts.



A strong national state is the guarantee and guarantor of the existence of the whole Armenian people. This is the important lesson of the First Republic of Armenia, this is the message of our holy martyrs who carved heroic victories in the course historical battles, which should be an inviolable guideline for every Armenian.



Hence, each of us is obliged to do everything in our power for the sake of strengthening the Armenian sovereignty, the eternal and uninterrupted existence of the Armenian people."