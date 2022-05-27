Artsakhpress

Politics

President Harutyunyan received the representative delegation led by Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo

On May 27, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representative delegation led by Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the tête-à-tête talk, the President expressed words of satisfaction to the Mayor of Paris for the initiative and courage, emphasizing that the Artsakh authorities highly appreciate the regular contacts with the French political circles.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Anne Hidalgo noted that Paris is ready to exert the necessary efforts to support the people of Artsakh within the framework of humanitarian programs.

Thereafter, an extended meeting was held with the participation of representatives of the legislative and executive bodies of the Artsakh Republic, RA Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan, members of the ARF Bureau, officials of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France, Governor of Syunik Robert Ghukasyan and other officials. A wide range of humanitarian issues were on the discussion agenda.

The meeting was held in the town of Goris of the RA Syunik Province.


     

Paris Mayor arrives in Armenia on official visit

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo arrived in Armenia on an official visit on May 26, the Yerevan City Hall...

The delegation led by Artsakh NA Speaker met with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I

On May 26 the delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan met with Catholicos...

US Welcomes First Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani Border Commissions: Blinken

The United States welcomes the first joint meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral Border Commissions,...

Artsakh Delegation in Lebanon Hosted at “Araksi Pulgurjian” Social Medical Center

May 25, the Artsakh delegation in Lebanon was hosted at the "Araksi Pulgurjian" Social Medical Center,...

Armenian FM receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

On May 26, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative...

Artsakh FM discusses geopolitical developments with counterparts from South Ossetia, the Donetsk and Luhansk republics

On May 24, within the framework of his working visit to South Ossetia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of...

Economy

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s online session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing...

Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...

Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...

Society

Last Bell ceremony held in Stepankert High School N11

Today on May 27, a number of educational institutions across Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell.”

Armenia bans imports of primates, rodents to prevent spread of monkeypox

Armenia’s Food Safety Inspection Body has banned the imports of primates and rodents to the country...

Renovation of a specialized sambo-judo gym continues in Stepanakert

Renovation of a specialized sambo-judo gym continues at 9 Mashtots Street, Stepanakert.

Artsakh celebrates Last Bell

Today on May 27, a number of five-day schools of the Republic of Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell”....

Preservation and popularization of our cultural values is the most important issue today

Preservation and popularization of Artsakh's cultural values is one of the most important issues.

First Armenian satellite launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral with SpaceX Falcon 9

The first ever Armenian satellite was launched into the Earth’s orbit, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol...

Armenian Church marks Ascension Day

The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ, also called Ascension...

Military

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov, the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh.

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

President Harutyunyan received the representative delegation led by Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo
EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement
China, Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea
Last Bell ceremony held in Stepankert High School N11
Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

Photos

Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Videos

Culture

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Exhibition organized in Stepanakert on the occasion of the International Museum Day

State Orchestra of National Instruments launched a series of lessons-concerts in Republic's schools

Sport

Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: 9 Armenian boxers advance to quarterfinals

Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Diaspora

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

International

China, Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea

NATO countries informally agree not to supply tanks and combat aircraft to Ukraine

Around $24 bln of Russian central bank assets frozen in EU

UN Security Council to hold meeting on North Korea on May 26

