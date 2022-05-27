Last Bell ceremony held in Stepankert High School N11

Today on May 27, a number of educational institutions across Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell.”

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, festive mood also prevailed in Stepankert High School N11 named after V. Jhangiryan.

Director of high school N 11 Aida Grigoryan noted that this year 8 classes are graduating, of which four are humanitarian, four are natural sciences.

“I am sure that we give Artsakh 195 future specialists armed with knowledge.

The graduates must realize that they have a great responsibility on their shoulders, they must continue the work of our heroes, fulfill their cherished dreams, "said A. Grigoryan.

Gold medal contender Elina Gevorgyan, advanced student Artyom Abrahamyan and taekwondo champion Igor Karapetyan, who waved the flag of Artsakh at international platforms were given the right to ring the last bell.