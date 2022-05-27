Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov, the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian Embassy’s Military Attache Colonel Igor Shcherbakov also attended the meeting.

Volkov briefed the Armenian Minister of Defense on the situation and ongoing developments in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers.

The parties highly valued Russia’s efforts in stabilizing the military-political situation in the region, as well as the course and effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.

They also exchange opinions over regional security issues.