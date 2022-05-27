Armenia bans imports of primates, rodents to prevent spread of monkeypox

Armenia’s Food Safety Inspection Body has banned the imports of primates and rodents to the country to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ban will come into force on May 28 and will be in place until November 28, The ban will come into force on May 28 and will be in place until November 28, Panorama.am informs.

The transportation of the animals to other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries through Armenia will also be banned.

Monkeypox occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa, but outbreaks have emerged in other parts of the world in recent days. Symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

It is usually spread by very close contact with someone with monkeypox and most people recover within a few weeks.