May 27, 2022, 10:45 EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: A dozen issues related to the economic cooperation of the "five" members will be discussed by the leaders.

The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in the form of a video conference, news.am informs, citing Tass.

"The decision to hold the event in the format of a video conference was taken in view of the current international situation," the Kyrgyz side explained in the message. The previous EEU summit last December was also held via video conference because of the pandemic.

The meeting will be chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. In addition to the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will attend as observers. There is one more observer in the organization - Moldova.

The agenda includes discussion of 14 issues. Among them are the main guidelines for macroeconomic policy of the EAEU member states for 2022-2023, the results of work on eliminating barriers in the domestic market of the EAEU in 2021, and implementation of the main directions of the EAEU international activities.

Heads of State will be reported on the implementation of strategic directions of the Eurasian economic integration until 2025 following the results of 2021, on the implementation of the main directions of international activities of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2021.

To diversify economic ties, the members of the Supreme Council will consider the prospects of negotiations with the Republic of Indonesia on a free trade agreement, as well as the entry into force of the protocol to the interim agreement leading to a free trade area between the EEU and Iran, signed on 14 March, 2022.