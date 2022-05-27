EEU leaders to take part in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
The United States welcomes the first joint meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral Border Commissions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a Twitter post.
May 25, the Artsakh delegation in Lebanon was hosted at the "Araksi Pulgurjian" Social Medical Center,...
On May 26, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative...
On May 24, within the framework of his working visit to South Ossetia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of...
On May 23-25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan paid a working visit...
Complying with the letter addressed to the President of the Republic by the political parties submitted...
At the invitation of the Armenian community, the delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh...
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing...
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...
Renovation of a specialized sambo-judo gym continues at 9 Mashtots Street, Stepanakert.
Today on May 27, a number of five-day schools of the Republic of Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell”....
Preservation and popularization of Artsakh's cultural values is one of the most important issues.
The first ever Armenian satellite was launched into the Earth’s orbit, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol...
The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ, also called Ascension...
The construction of a new residential district continue in the territory of Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s...
With the funding of the ATP Charitable Foundation and within the framework of the Green Training Center...
The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place on May 24. The participants will discuss the security threats and challenges, the CSTO said in a press release.
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...
