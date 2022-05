Renovation of a specialized sambo-judo gym continues at 9 Mashtots Street, Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, as a result of re-profiling works, the hall will be adapted and will function as a sambo-judo gym, provided with appropriate conditions.

The construction is carried out by "ELNARTI" LLC funded by the state.