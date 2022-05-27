Artsakh celebrates Last Bell

Today on May 27, a number of five-day schools of the Republic of Artsakh celebrate “The Last Bell”. But the schools with a six-day work schedule will celebrate the Holiday of the Last Bell on May 30.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Anahit Hakobyan told "Artsakhpress" that this year 106 schools of the Republic celebrate “The Last Bell”.

The Grade 9 classes of the country’s primary schools have 1599 graduates, and the Grade 12 classes of the high schools have 923 graduates.

Mikael Hambardzumyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh noted that in-school events will be organized for the graduates.