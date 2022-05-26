Russian President Vladimir Putin has bestowed the Hero of Russia title on military officer Andranik Gasparyan, Omsk Region Governor Alexander Burkov said in a Telegram post, Panorama.am informs.

May 26, 2022, 17:47 Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "He continues to fulfill his combat duties. It is necessary to tell the younger generation about such heroes of our time.

In the near future, a memorial plaque will be installed in the Andreevskaya Secondary School, where the would-be lieutenant colonel studied," the governor said.