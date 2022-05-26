Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise.

May 26, 2022, 16:21 Artsakh's achievements in the field of sports deserve high praise. Minister

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress"informs, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Anahit Hakobyan said at today's press conference. According to the Minister, the lack of funds does not allow to meet all the needs of the sector.

"But despite the existing problems, our athletes register victories in different championships.

And recently, the "Nagorno-Karabakh" football team has taken the first place in Armenia.

In the final round of the Armenian basketball championship among 14-16-year old girls held on April 18-24 in Yerevan, the students of Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School took the first place.

I am convinced that those victories will be continuous," Hakobyan said.

Touching upon the work of the military-patriotic department of the ministry, Anahit Hakobyan mentioned that the agenda is quite full, emphasizing the obvious successes of the schoolchildren in "Artsvik" military games.