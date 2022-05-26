Preservation and popularization of Artsakh's cultural values is one of the most important issues.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Anahit Hakobyan said during the press conference held on May 26.

"We have lost 114 cultural and educational institutions, our museum exhibits, 109 churches, 14 monasteries, 16 chapels, 14 sanctuaries; we have lost most of our historic territory of Artsakh. The preservation and popularization of our cultural values is the most important issue today.

The minister noted that a lot of work has been done in the cultural sphere, and all the launched events will continue.