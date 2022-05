The United States welcomes the first joint meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral Border Commissions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a Twitter post.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The U.S. supports the EU-brokered conversations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and encourages continued positive momentum and bilateral dialogue in support of regional peace'', Blinken added.