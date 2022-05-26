Armenian FM receives Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

On May 26, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the Foreign Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting a broad range of issues relating to the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office were discussed. Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed the position of the Armenian side over the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, highlighting in this context the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Issues relating to the work of delimitation and border security commission between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the unblocking of economic ties and transportation communications in the region were also discussed.