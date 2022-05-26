May 25, the Artsakh delegation in Lebanon was hosted at the "Araksi Pulgurjian" Social Medical Center, Artsakh NA stated.

May 26, 2022, 11:44 Artsakh Delegation in Lebanon Hosted at “Araksi Pulgurjian” Social Medical Center

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting took place with the ARS Central Office Middle East Representative Nelli Vekilyan, Silva Sapunjyan, Chairwoman of the ACLU (Lebanese-Armenian Relief Cross) Regional Board, with the participation of board members and the director of the center Nazeli Avagyan.

Representative of Artsakh in the Middle East, Narpey Ter Mkrtchyan, Members of the ARF Lebanon Central Committee Hakob Latoyan and Eli Tashjyan were present at the meeting.

They presented the humanitarian activity of the Lebanese-Armenian community of the ACS Regional Department and the "Araksi Pulgurjian" Social Medical Center.

The latter also referred to the inseparable connection and cooperation between Armenia- Artsakh-Diaspora which the people of Armenia and Artsakh need today.

The chairman of the ACS regional board assured that they will continue to support the people of Armenia and Artsakh to bypass the current alarming situation and enter a new and peaceful period.

At the end of the meeting those present stood in a minute of silence to honor the memory of the victims of the 44-day war.

Then members of the delegation got acquainted to the works carried out in the center.