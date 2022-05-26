May 25, the Artsakh delegation in Lebanon was hosted at the "Araksi Pulgurjian" Social Medical Center, Artsakh NA stated.
Artsakh Delegation in Lebanon Hosted at “Araksi Pulgurjian” Social Medical Center
They presented the humanitarian activity of the Lebanese-Armenian community of the ACS Regional Department and the "Araksi Pulgurjian" Social Medical Center.
The latter also referred to the inseparable connection and cooperation between Armenia- Artsakh-Diaspora which the people of Armenia and Artsakh need today.
The chairman of the ACS regional board assured that they will continue to support the people of Armenia and Artsakh to bypass the current alarming situation and enter a new and peaceful period.
At the end of the meeting those present stood in a minute of silence to honor the memory of the victims of the 44-day war.
Then members of the delegation got acquainted to the works carried out in the center.