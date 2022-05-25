Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

The President of the Republic chaired an enlarged sitting of the Security Council

Complying with the letter addressed to the President of the Republic by the political parties submitted to the Artsakh Republic Parliament on May 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged sitting of the Security Council on May 25, the Presidential Office stated.

The President of the Republic chaired an enlarged sitting of the Security Council

The President of the Republic chaired an enlarged sitting of the Security Council
STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ad initium, the Head of the State underscored that the wording about ensuring the "rights and security of the ethnic Armenian population of Karabakh" in the statement of President of the European Council Charles Michel is highly unacceptable for the people and authorities of Artsakh, noting that it does not reflect the demands and aspirations of the Artsakh Armenians, based on the right of peoples to self-determination, which have been clearly formulated for the international community over the past thirty years.
According to President Harutyunyan, he had a chance to meet with RA Premier Nikol Pashinyan and discuss the Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting held in Brussels on May 22, and in this context he would like to affirm once again, that the exclusive right of determining the fate and status of Artsakh belongs to the people and authorities of Artsakh. In the words of the President, Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that no one can, nor is going to sign any document behind the back of the people of Armenia and Artsakh. If there is a concrete proposal for concrete solutions, it will be discussed with the Artsakh authorities, and the public will be informed properly.
President Harutyunyan stressed that the Artsakh Republic unwaveringly pursues the path of international recognition of independence through the full and unconditional realization of its people's right to self-determination, and the proper provision of the rights and security of the people of Artsakh is only possible outside Azerbaijan.

     

Politics

The President of the Republic chaired an enlarged sitting of the Security Council

Complying with the letter addressed to the President of the Republic by the political parties submitted to the Artsakh Republic Parliament on May 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged sitting of the Security Council on May 25, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Delegation of Artsakh led by Artsakh NA Speaker visits Lebanon

At the invitation of the Armenian community, the delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh...

Statement of the "United Motherland" Party on the Developments around the Nagorno Karabakh Conflict

The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President...

Second meeting of delimitation commissions to take place in Moscow

The second meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions for delimitation will take place in Moscow,...

Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Syunik province

Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin visited the Syunik province, the Embassy said in a press...

‘The most important is not to betray the principles’ – Armenian President delivers remarks in Davos

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan delivered remarks as a keynote speaker at the discussion titled...

EU's Borrell welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has welcomed the latest...

Economy

World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing of the Education Improvement Project (EIP) in Armenia, the World Bank said in a press release.

All news from section

Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...

Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...

Society

The construction of a new residential district in Noragyugh continues

The construction of a new residential district continue in the territory of Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

All news from section

Greenhouses being built in a number of communities in Martuni

With the funding of the ATP Charitable Foundation and within the framework of the Green Training Center...

Vardaton dedicated to Grigor Narekatsi held in Stepanakert

On 19 May, on the occasion of Vardaton dedicated to the poet, theologian Grigor Narekatsi, an event...

More than 200 Ukrainian citizens request asylum in Armenia

Armenia is seeing a large influx of both Russians and Ukrainians ever since the Russian invasion into...

A Petition Submitted to the Head of the Parliament

Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan,...

Solar water heaters installed in a number of schools in Artsakh

Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.

Renovation work underway in Stepanakert

The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.

Military

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place on May 24. The participants will discuss the security threats and challenges, the CSTO said in a press release.

All news from section

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

The President of the Republic chaired an enlarged sitting of the Security Council
US urges Greece and Turkey to work together to keep peace and security in region
Lithuania to hand over 20 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine
Xi Jinping urges to respect human rights progress in different countries
Delegation of Artsakh led by Artsakh NA Speaker visits Lebanon
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

All news from section

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Exhibition organized in Stepanakert on the occasion of the International Museum Day

State Orchestra of National Instruments launched a series of lessons-concerts in Republic's schools

Sport

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

All news from section

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Shooting championship was held in the capital

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia

Diaspora

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

All news from section

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

International

US urges Greece and Turkey to work together to keep peace and security in region

All news from section

Lithuania to hand over 20 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Xi Jinping urges to respect human rights progress in different countries

At least 18 schoolchildren, two adults killed in Texas school shooting — governor

Most Read

month

week

day

Search