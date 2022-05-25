Lithuania to hand over 20 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Lithuania will hand over 20 M113 armored personnel carriers, as well as military trucks and mine-clearing vehicles, to Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Coordinated assistance from our side and allies is a decisive factor for Ukraine's victory, Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said in a statement.

The total cost of equipment th is 15.5 million euros. Earlier, Lithuania provided Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of 100 million euros, the ministry added.