At the invitation of the Armenian community, the delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan visited Lebanon, the press service of the Artsakh Parliament said.

May 25, 2022, 14:53 Delegation of Artsakh led by Artsakh NA Speaker visits Lebanon

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The delegation includes ARF faction head Artur Mosiyan, deputy foreign minister Armine Aleksanyan and advisor to the Parliament Speaker Karen Vanyan.

The Artsakh delegation firstly visited the Armenian Anjar village of Lebanon, where they were welcomed by the mayor and the representatives of the ARF Anjar “Red Mountain” Committee.

The delegation members also visited the gallery of the town, the St. Boghos Church and the Musa Dagh memorial, etc. Then, they met with the Armenian population of the village.

The Speaker of Parliament introduced the Lebanese-Armenians on the pre-war and post-war socio-economic situation of Artsakh, the past and ongoing projects. He touched upon the numerous statements and interviews of the President of Artsakh, the Speaker of Parliament and the parliamentary factions over the issues relating to the status of Artsakh and the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination. In his remarks Artur Tovmasyan highlighted the role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent as a reliable guarantor of the security of the people of Artsakh.

The residents of Anjar noted that they are concerned about the future of Artsakh. Anjar resident Gevorg Hajiyan died during the 3rd Artsakh war.