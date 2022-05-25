The U.S. continues to urge its NATO allies, including Greece and Turkey, to work together to preserve peace and security in the region and resolve their differences through diplomacy, while avoiding rhetoric that fuels more tension, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said, commenting on recent statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and how the US might react if Turkey attacks Greece, news.am informs, citing ANA.

May 25, 2022, 17:51 US urges Greece and Turkey to work together to keep peace and security in region

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Price recalled that the US government had an important round of meetings with its Greek counterparts and knows that Greece is an indispensable ally and a key ally of the United States in NATO.

Similarly, Turkey is an important US partner and an important NATO ally, and Washington would like its partners to work together to maintain peace and security in the region, he said.