Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Syunik province

Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin visited the Syunik province, the Embassy said in a press release.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accompanied by the leadership of the Border Guard Department of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia, the Ambassador paid tribute to the memory of the members of the crew of Mi-24 helicopter, who were killed on duty near Yeraskh in 2020.

The head of the diplomatic mission also visited border checkpoints Tegh and Paruyr Sevak of the Armenian border, where he met with the Russian border guards, got acquainted with their daily and combat training activities, as well as with the significantly improved living and service conditions in a short period.

The Russian Ambassador then was welcomed by the representatives of the Kapan municipality who thanked Russia on behalf of the residents of the town for assisting the implementation of socio-economic development programs, as well as for the participation of border troops in ensuring the security in the region.

The ambassador also visited the Russian border guard post located near the airport in Kapan.

The head of Meghri border guard detachment, briefed the diplomat on the peculiarities of the operational situation at that section of the Armenian border.