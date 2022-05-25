The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev took place in Brussels on May 22, 2022.

May 25, 2022, 09:24 Statement of the "United Motherland" Party on the Developments around the Nagorno Karabakh Conflict

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Following the statement widespread by the Chairman of the Council of Europe, the United Motherland Party declares:

1. The well-known trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 declared that the Republic of Armenia is no longer the guarantor of the Artsakh Republic security. As part of this statement, Russia assumed this function, deploying peacekeeping forces in parallel with the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces.Therefore, ensuring stability, security in the South Caucasus region, including the establishment of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict without the mediation of Russia is practically unpromising and fruitless.

2. The only de facto mandate for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the complex ethno-political conflicts in the South Caucasus remains with the OSCE Minsk Group; other approaches to the subtleties of the problem that go beyond this dimension are unacceptable.

As the Republic of Artsakh is not involved in the negotiation process of the conflict settlement as an independent entity, Armenia has the right to negotiate on its behalf; therefore the Armenian authorities are obliged to:

• Obtain the consent of the people of Artsakh and the authorities elected by them on the main principles and elements of the negotiations;

• Negotiate on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict either only within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group or in the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral dimension, which already has a precedent.

The efforts of the mediations can and should be aimed at encouraging or supporting the final settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the above-mentioned measures.

3. The active mediation efforts of the Council of Europe in the issues of Armenia-Azerbaijan border, unblocking of infrastructure, peace agreement, and economic development are aimed at overcoming dependence of Europe on Russia by using Azerbaijan's gas potential. In the context of such mutually beneficial expectations, the Council of Europe cannot maintain a mediating balance between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Thus any mediation by it will have to be compromised by the components of Artsakh security system.

This is evidenced by the vocabulary of the President of the Council of Europe, who avoids even using the phrase "Nagorno Karabakh".

We consider deem unacceptable and inadmissible for Armenia to allow and introduce such a discourse on the NK conflict settlement in the agendas of an international community or organization.

4. The non-fulfillment of the agreements reached by the Azerbaijani authorities in the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the aggressive rhetoric are inversely proportional to the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a result of various mediations.

A comprehensive and final solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is possible only through horizontal communication with the people of Artsakh and the government elected by them, and not through declaring them internationally wanted, committing crimes against humanity, organizing information-psychological terrorism, and creating an environment of creping aggression.