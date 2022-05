A security guard working for the Qatari embassy in Paris has been killed after a fight with another man in front of the mission, according to French prosecutors, ALJAZEERA reports.

May 24, 2022, 15:56 Security Guard Killed in Qatar Embassy in Paris

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the death, which took place in the 8th district in central Paris on Monday, and said one person had been arrested on the spot.

Paris police have opened an investigation for murder.