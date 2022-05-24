On May 24, the presentation of the English-language website entitled "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding " took place at the "Paul Eluard House" Francophonie Center in Stepanakert.
EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has welcomed the latest meeting hosted by European Council President Charles Michel with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev.
No road or transport route in the logic of a corridor can function in the territory of Armenia.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev briefed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the results...
Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received today Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal...
A new road bypassing the Lachin corridor is under construction, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan told...
European Council President Charles Michel released a statement after hosting Armenian Prime Minister...
The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President...
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing of the Education Improvement Project (EIP) in Armenia, the World Bank said in a press release.
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...
The construction of a new residential district continue in the territory of Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.
With the funding of the ATP Charitable Foundation and within the framework of the Green Training Center...
On 19 May, on the occasion of Vardaton dedicated to the poet, theologian Grigor Narekatsi, an event...
Armenia is seeing a large influx of both Russians and Ukrainians ever since the Russian invasion into...
Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan,...
Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.
The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.
The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place on May 24. The participants will discuss the security threats and challenges, the CSTO said in a press release.
The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.
The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...
Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.
The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...
Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...
The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...
