On May 24, the presentation of the English-language website entitled "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding " took place at the "Paul Eluard House" Francophonie Center in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the authors of the project of creating the website are international expert Aspet Gochikyan and the head of the museum part of Mesrop Mashtots Matenadaran in Yerevan, senior researcher Nazeni Gharibyan, who were supported by monument expert Gagik Sargsyan.

The website has been created with the funds from the Armenian General Benevolent Union.

According to the author of the project, Aspet Gochikyan, the goal was to create a website that would be accessible to foreign analysts and would be a source for their research.

“The website lists both secular and religious monuments in the territory of Artsakh. There is a map that shows where those monuments are, there are also manuals from various scientific conferences dedicated to the general preservation of culture.

We have included the bibliography section, where materials about Armenian monuments have been published in different languages. Also, there are legal agreements related to the protection of cultural monuments," Gochikyan said.

Archaeologist Gagik Sargsyan noted that the description of the monuments, their location, coordinates, photos and measurements are presented on the website.

"We have gathered information about the monuments during the work carried out within the framework of the" Registration and Zoning of Artsakh Historical and Cultural Monuments "project organized by the Government of the Republic of Artsakh.

We have compiled a list of information about 4000 monuments. During our work we have found castles, only in Kashatagh region we have found 37 castles, in Karvachar region - 10 castles," said the archeologist.

According to the co-author of the project Nazeni Gharibyan, the creation of the website is aimed at preserving the monuments of Artsakh.

"The site has been open to people all over the world for about six months. It is mainly scientific. We have also included the museums of Artsakh, because they are also a part of the cultural heritage. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh has supported usto find information about the monuments," she said.

Lernik Hovhannisyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, also took part in the collection of information about the monuments. The event was attended by Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan.