Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Culture

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

On May 24, the presentation of the English-language website entitled "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding " took place at the "Paul Eluard House" Francophonie Center in Stepanakert.

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

The presentation of the
STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the authors of the project of creating the website are international expert Aspet Gochikyan and the head of the museum part of Mesrop Mashtots Matenadaran  in Yerevan, senior researcher Nazeni Gharibyan, who were supported by monument expert Gagik Sargsyan.
The website has been created with the funds from the Armenian General Benevolent Union.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէAccording to the author of the project, Aspet Gochikyan, the goal was to create a website that would be accessible to foreign analysts and would be a source for their research.
 “The website lists both secular and religious monuments in the territory of Artsakh. There is a map that shows where those monuments are, there are also manuals from various scientific conferences dedicated to the general preservation of culture.
We have included the bibliography section, where materials about Armenian monuments have been published in different languages. Also, there are legal agreements related to the protection of cultural monuments," Gochikyan said.
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէArchaeologist Gagik Sargsyan noted that the description of the monuments, their location, coordinates, photos and measurements are presented on the website.
"We have gathered information about the monuments during the work carried out within the framework of the" Registration and Zoning of Artsakh Historical and Cultural Monuments "project organized by the Government of the Republic of Artsakh.
We have compiled a list of information about 4000 monuments. During our work we have found castles, only in Kashatagh region we have found 37 castles, in Karvachar region - 10 castles," said the archeologist.
According to the co-author of the project Nazeni Gharibyan, the creation of the website is aimed at preserving the monuments of Artsakh.
 Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"The site has been open to people all over the world for about six months. It is mainly scientific. We have also included the museums of Artsakh, because they are also a part of the cultural heritage. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh has supported usto find information about the monuments," she said.
Lernik Hovhannisyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, also took part in the collection of information about the monuments. The event was attended by Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan.

     

Politics

EU's Borrell welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has welcomed the latest meeting hosted by European Council President Charles Michel with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev.

All news from section

Armenia denies Aliyev’s “corridor” narrative, says Brussels agreements concern opening of regional connections

No road or transport route in the logic of a corridor can function in the territory of Armenia.

Aliyev reports to Erdogan on results of Brussels meeting

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev briefed his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the results...

Armenian Deputy PM, Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss regional unblocking

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received today Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal...

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan carries out illegal construction in occupied territories

A new road bypassing the Lachin corridor is under construction, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan told...

President of European Council issues statement after hosting Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

European Council President Charles Michel released a statement after hosting Armenian Prime Minister...

NK conflict settlement discussed at EU-mediated Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President...

Economy

World Bank to provide $25 million additional financing loan for Education Improvement Project in Armenia

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved today a $25 million loan for Additional Financing of the Education Improvement Project (EIP) in Armenia, the World Bank said in a press release.

All news from section

Spring sowing completed in Artsakh. Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh has approved another program - "Installation or...

Iran ready for gas swap from Turkmenistan to Armenia – SHANA

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has expressed Iran’s readiness for swapping Turkmenistan’s natural...

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 455.94/$1 in...

Dollar, euro fall in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 472.64/$1 in...

Dollar, euro continue rising significantly in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 474.38/$1 in...

Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects...

Society

The construction of a new residential district in Noragyugh continues

The construction of a new residential district continue in the territory of Noragyugh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

All news from section

Greenhouses being built in a number of communities in Martuni

With the funding of the ATP Charitable Foundation and within the framework of the Green Training Center...

Vardaton dedicated to Grigor Narekatsi held in Stepanakert

On 19 May, on the occasion of Vardaton dedicated to the poet, theologian Grigor Narekatsi, an event...

More than 200 Ukrainian citizens request asylum in Armenia

Armenia is seeing a large influx of both Russians and Ukrainians ever since the Russian invasion into...

A Petition Submitted to the Head of the Parliament

Community staff employees of Askeran region upper sub-region which remained under the control of Azerbaijan,...

Solar water heaters installed in a number of schools in Artsakh

Solar water heaters have been installed by "Shtigen" company in a number of schools of the Artsakh Republic.

Renovation work underway in Stepanakert

The newly built district of Stepanakert’s Hovhannes Tumanyan Street is being renovated.

Military

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place on May 24. The participants will discuss the security threats and challenges, the CSTO said in a press release.

All news from section

Armenian Defense Ministry denies another Azerbaijani disinformation

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation.

CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security

The leaders of the CSTO adopted a joint statement after the summit in Moscow, addressing the need to...

Azerbaijan border guard commits suicide

Non-commissioned officer Tarlan Alizade, a conscript of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, committed...

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Georgia on official visit

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan departed for Georgia today, the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia defense ministry: Azerbaijan MOD statement does not correspond to reality

The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on Tuesday the units of the...

Turkey FM to visit Israel for the first time in 15 years
Monkeypox virus outbreaks are containable, WHO says
The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert
EU's Borrell welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels
Armenia denies Aliyev’s “corridor” narrative, says Brussels agreements concern opening of regional connections
more news

Analytical

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Pres. Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24, officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

The Russian peacekeepers will remain in the region until a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between...

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Armenia perceived in Russia as allied, brotherly country: Interview with Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Artsakh people visit Stepanakert Memorial on May 9 anniversaries
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
Primate of Armavir Diocese conducts Holy Liturgy in Amaras with the blessing of Primate of Artsakh Diocese
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

All news from section

"44 Degrees" performance took place in Stepanakert

Exhibition organized in Stepanakert on the occasion of the International Museum Day

State Orchestra of National Instruments launched a series of lessons-concerts in Republic's schools

Sport

Armwrestling: Artsakh athlete, who lost both legs in 2020 war, beats Turkish rival to win European gold

All news from section

President Harutyunyan received members of the Artsakh Football Federation

Shooting championship was held in the capital

"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia

Diaspora

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

All news from section

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

Exhibition on Hrant Dink’s life and struggle to open in Yerevan

Armenian community of Istanbul warns of risk of losing management of landmark Surp Pirgic Hospital

International

Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 31

All news from section

Security Guard Killed in Qatar Embassy in Paris

Monkeypox virus outbreaks are containable, WHO says

Turkey FM to visit Israel for the first time in 15 years

Most Read

month

week

day

Search