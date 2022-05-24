Turkey FM to visit Israel for the first time in 15 years

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Palestine and Israel on Tuesday, news.am informs, citing TRT TV channel.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Cavusoglu will take part in a meeting of a joint committee of Turkish and Palestinian foreign ministers, which was established between the diplomatic departments of the two countries in 2010. He will also hold talks with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and Arab head of state Mahmoud Abbas.

On the same day, Cavusoglu will travel to Israel, where he will hold talks with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. The talks are planned to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues. Local media pay attention to the fact that the visit of Turkish foreign minister to Israel will be the first at the official level in 15 years.

Earlier, Cavusoglu told reporters that during his visit to Israel they plan to discuss the return of ambassadors and the full normalization of relations between the two countries.

In March, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Turkey; the main purpose of the visit, as he noted, was to reset bilateral relations after the crisis in 2010, when Israeli special forces seized the Turkish ship "Mavi Marmara," which was on its way to break the Gaza blockade. The countries then downgraded diplomatic relations and recalled their ambassadors.