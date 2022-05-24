EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has welcomed the latest meeting hosted by European Council President Charles Michel with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev.

May 24, 2022, 13:03 EU's Borrell welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Welcome the 3rd trilateral meeting hosted by the European Council president with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders in Brussels. Hopeful to see concrete steps that support dynamics towards sustainable peace,” Borrell tweeted.

“The EU continues to be strongly engaged in peace & reconciliation efforts in the region,” he added.